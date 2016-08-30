Edition:
Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)

FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

48.60INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs49.30
Open
Rs49.35
Day's High
Rs50.00
Day's Low
Rs48.35
Volume
1,383,042
Avg. Vol
2,244,095
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Enterprises gets members' nod to appoint Dinesh Maheshwari as CFO
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Future Enterprises Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Dinesh Maheshwari as CFO .  Full Article

Future Enterprises seeks members' nod to appoint Dinesh Maheshwari as CFO
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Future Enterprises Ltd : Seeks members' nod to appoint director in place of Kishore Biyani . Seeks members' nod to appoint Dinesh Maheshwari as CFO, executive director . Seeks members' nod for re-designation of Vijay Biyani as managing director of the company . Seeks members' nod for issue of securities of up to 12.50 billion rupees on private placement basis .  Full Article

Future Enterprises executes deal for 14 pct stake sale in Future Supply Chain Solutions
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Future Enterprises Ltd : Executed shareholders agreement and share purchase agreement for sale of 14% equity shares of future supply chain solutions . Post sale of 12.75% stake of fscsl, co to continue to be holding company of fscsl and hold majority stake of 57.42% in fscsl .  Full Article

Future Retail announces managerial changes
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Future Retail : V. k. chopra, non-executive and independent director has been appointed as the chairman of the of the company board . Kishore biyani, non-executive director has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the of the company board . Says dinesh maheshwari, has been co-opted as director and re-designated as executive director and chief financial officer . Vijay biyani has been re-designated as the managing director of the company .  Full Article

Future Retail Ltd announces name change to Future Enterprises Ltd
Thursday, 5 May 2016 

Future Retail Ltd:Says change of name of the company to Future Enterprises Ltd with effect from May 4, 2016.  Full Article

Future Enterprises Ltd News

BRIEF-Future Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees ‍​

* Says approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 million rupees ‍​

