Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
FXPO.L on London Stock Exchange
274.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
274.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
274.80
274.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,619,163
3,619,163
52-wk High
326.60
326.60
52-wk Low
91.73
91.73
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ferrexpo H1 EBITDA $160 mln
Ferrexpo Plc
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5
Oct 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures flat ahead of the cash market open.
