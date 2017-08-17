Scout24 AG (G24n.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Scout24 reduces debt, prepayment of EUR 30 mln towards syndicated loan
Aug 17 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG
Scout24 FY 2016 revenues up 12.3 pct at 442.1 million euros
Scout24 AG
Blackstone completes placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG- bookrunner
Credit Suisse : Blackstone Group L.P. Through Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L. and German Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. Kg complete placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG . Have placed 13,646,225 shares in scout24, representing c.12.7 pct of total number of shares in an accelerated book-building at a price of eur 31.60 per placed share . Settlement of sale is expected to occur on 27 September 2016 ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)). Full Article
Scout24 H1 group revenues up 14.2 pct to 215.9 million euros
Scout24 AG
Scout24 says unit ImmobilienScout24 acquiries my-next-home.de and immodirekt.at
Scout24 AG
Scout24 Q1 revenue up 12.9 pct at 104.7 million euros
Scout24 AG
Willis Lux Holdings 2, Deutsche Telekom and German Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. place 12 mln shares in Scout24 AG
Scout24 AG:Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L says together with Deutsche Telekom AG and German Bmep Ord GmbH & Co. Kg have placed 12 million shares in Scout24 AG, in accelerated book-building process at 30.00 euros ($33.83) per placed share.Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L says settlement of sale is expected to occur on 18 April 2016.Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L says will receive gross proceeds of about 280 million euros from sale, Deutsche Telekom of about 79 million euros and Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. Kg of about 2 million euros. Full Article
Scout24 gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Scout24 AG:Positive outlook for FY 2016: double-digit revenue growth and disproportionate increase in earnings.FY 2015 reported revenue 393.6 million euros.FY 2015 reported consolidated net profit 56.9 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 430.77 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income estimate 104.29 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Scout24 AG says Autoscout24 Nederland acquires European Autotrader B.V.
Scout24 AG:Autoscout24 Nederland B.V. acquires European Autotrader B.V. from Sanoma Media Netherlands B.V. .Agreed purchase price amounts to 27.7 million euros and is fully paid in cash.Expects leverage ratio of ordinary EBITDA to net debt to remain below 4.0:1 after completion of transaction.Transaction is expected to be neutral with regards to ordinary operating EBITDA margin of segment Autoscout24 in 2016. Full Article
Scout24 AG acquires minority share in start-up Salz&Brot
Scout24 AG:ImmobilienScout24, operated by Scout24 AG, acquires 15 percent of Duesseldorf start-up Salz&Brot.Partnership intends to expand ImmobilienScout24's reach among younger target audience, which is active on social media.Both parties have agreed not to disclose any further details about contract or purchase price. Full Article
