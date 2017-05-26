Edition:
United Kingdom

Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)

GALK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

696.95INR
7:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs19.05 (+2.81%)
Prev Close
Rs677.90
Open
Rs687.90
Day's High
Rs701.90
Day's Low
Rs680.20
Volume
336,000
Avg. Vol
145,246
52-wk High
Rs728.80
52-wk Low
Rs315.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 26 May 2017 

May 26 (Reuters) - Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd :March quarter net profit 871 million rupees versus profit1.15 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 5.90 billion rupees versus 6.23 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share.  Full Article

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals approves establishment of 14000 MTPA H2O2 plant at dahej
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd : Approved establishment of 14000 MTPA hydrogen peroxide plant at Dahej with estimated project cost of INR 1.43 billion . Project cost to be funded from internal accruals/surplus generated from internal operations .  Full Article

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd announces change in managing director
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd:Says that it has appointed P. K. Gera as managing director of the company vice A. M. Tiwari w.e.f. the date he takes over charge of post of managing director of the company.Says the company will intimate in due course to stock exchanges when P. K. Gera, will take charge as managing director of the company.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd News

» More GALK.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials