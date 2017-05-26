Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)

Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd : Approved establishment of 14000 MTPA hydrogen peroxide plant at Dahej with estimated project cost of INR 1.43 billion . Project cost to be funded from internal accruals/surplus generated from internal operations .

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd:Says that it has appointed P. K. Gera as managing director of the company vice A. M. Tiwari w.e.f. the date he takes over charge of post of managing director of the company.Says the company will intimate in due course to stock exchanges when P. K. Gera, will take charge as managing director of the company.