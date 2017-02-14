Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 133.3 million rupees versus 116.7 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 5.19 billion rupees versus 4.21 billion rupees year ago.

Gayatri Projects Ltd :to consider sub-division of equity shares.

Gayatri Projects Ltd :Gets 9.26 billion rupees highway contract in Bihar.

Gayatri Projects Ltd :Has secured a INR 12.55 billion highway contract in a joint venture with Russian construction company PTPS.

Gayatri Projects Ltd : June-quarter net profit 163.5 million rupees versus 108.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.31 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees last year .

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Bagged a 3.06 billion rupees contract for the four laning of a highway on the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border .

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Gets 7 billion rupees worth contract as part of the navi Mumbai International Airport from CIDCO .

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Executed agreements with mg goyal gases for sale of 1.8 mw machine and 1.5x5 mw for a consideration of 77. 4 million rupees and 263.6 million rupees .

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Seeks members' nod to buy 100% shareholding of Gayatri Domicile Pvt Ltd for up to INR 200,000 and thereby making it a unit of co .