Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)

Spain's BBVA : Says is fully committed to its business in Turkey, where it owns lender Garanti , despite uncertainty after attempted military coup . Says it will implement new cost initiatives in months to come .Says hard to see growth for the bank in Spain unless the market changes significantly.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS:Turkish banks reported sporadic disruption to credit card transactions on Friday as hackers stepped up a two-week barrage of cyberattacks, believed to be the worst the country has seen - RTRS.Local media have suggested that the bombardment of public and financial websites could be coming from Russia, after a sharp worsening of tensions between Moscow and Ankara, or staged by hacking group Anonymous.- RTRS.But no clear evidence has emerged, and authorities have avoided pointing the finger- RTRS.Officials at several Turkish banks including Isbank, Garanti and state lender Ziraat Bank confirmed the attacks, saying they had caused intermittent disruption - RTRS."The attacks are serious," said Onur Oz, a spokesman for Internet provider Turk Telekom. "But the target is not Turk Telekom. Instead, banks and public institutions are under heavy attack," he said. - RTRS.A government cyber security unit was taking precautions and the incident was under control, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier this week. He did not comment specifically on the targeting of banks, and his ministry was not available for comment on Friday - RTRS.