Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gas Natural sells assets in Italy with capital gains of 190 mln euros

Oct 13 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH 2I RETE GAS FOR SALE OF ITS GAS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN ITALY FOR TOTAL OF 727 MILLION EUROS.REACHES AGREEMENT WITH EDISON TO SELL ITS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN GAS AND ELECTRICITY SUPPLY COMPANY 'GAS NATURAL VENDITA ITALIA' FOR 293 MILLION EUROS.SAYS TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO GENERATE POST-TAX CAPITAL GAINS OF ABOUT 190 MILLION EUROS.

Gas Natural to invest over $178 million in Mexico

Gas Natural SDG SA (Gas Natural Fenosa) : Said on Monday plans to invest over $178 million by 2020 to expand distribution networks of natural gas in Mexico .Sees to improve the penetration level of natural gas in Mexico from 7 percent to 30 percent.

Spain's Repsol confirms mulling stake sale in Gas Natural

Spain's Repsol : Says exploring alternatives around its stake in Gas Natural . Says along with Criteria is talking with various investors on possibility of each selling around 10 percent of the gas company . Says study of disinvestment options in early stages, no decision has been taken as of yet Further company coverage: [REP.MC] (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom) ((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Spain's Criteria Caixa confirms studying stake sale in Gas Natural

:Spain's Criteria Caixa says along with oil company Repsol is in contact with various investors to each sell 10 percent of Gas Natural .

Gas Natural to invest 0.8 mln euros in renewable energy project in Australia

Gas Natural SDG SA : Says through the unit Global Power Generation and in collaboration with National University of Australia and ActewAGL Distribution it will develop a pilot project in Australia to connect electricity and gas grids .Says it will invest about 800,000 euros in the project.

Gas Natural's GPG wins contract for 91 MW wind farm in Australia

Gas Natural SDG SA : Says Global Power Generation (GPG) has secured a 20 year term Feed-in Tariff for 91 MW in the Crookwell 2 wind farm project to be built in the state of New South Wales, in the Australian Capital Region (ACR) . The award was announced by the Government of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) in accordance with the provisions of its Next Generation Renewables Auction launched on April 1 . GPG will invest over AUD 177 million (about EUR 120 million) to build the Crookwell 2 Wind Farm and associated investments in the ACT, and plans to start operations during the second half of 2018 . This will be the first investment of GPG in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region . GPG is 75 percent owned by Gas Natural, the remaining 25 percent ownership being held by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Further company coverage: [GAS.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)) Keywords: (URGENT).

Gas Natural unit wins 858 GWh/year electricity generation contract in Chile

Gas Natural SDG SA : Says through the unit Global Power Generation (GPG) it has won an electricity generation contract in Chile to supply 858 GWh of renewable energy per year .Says the unit will invest 325 million euros ($367.6 million) to develop two projects: a wind farm of 204 MW and a photovoltaic solar plant of 120 MW.

Gas Natural reaches 94.5 pct of Gas Natural Chile, sells 56.6 pct of Gasco

Gas Natural SDG SA : Says it has sold 56.6 percent of Gasco SA shares for 220 million euros ($243.7 million) to Grupo Perez Cruz .Says Gas Natural Fenosa Chile SA has acquired 37.9 percent of Gas Natural Chile SA for 306 million euros, reaching a 94.5 percent stake.

Gas Natural wins energy supply deal of 85 mln euros

Gas Natural SDG SA : Says its unit Gas Natural Comercializadora wins a tender for supply of electricity and gas to Postal Services facilities . Contract to run until Dec. 31, 2019; estimated budget is 85 million euros ($94.2 million), including taxes Further company coverage: [GAS.MC] ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7720920;)).

Gas Natural Fenosa buys Irish VAYU limited

Gas Natural SDG SA : Says Gas Natural Fenosa has closed purchase of 100 percent of VAYU limited, an Irish company involved in selling gas and electricity to commercial and industrial customers Further company coverage: [GAS.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7720920;)).