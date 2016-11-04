Edition:
Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.75INR
10:50am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs115.60
Open
Rs116.00
Day's High
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs115.50
Volume
576,354
Avg. Vol
603,801
52-wk High
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gati Ltd Sept qtr profit rises
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Gati Ltd : Gati Ltd - sept quarter net profit 144.3 million rupees versus profit 96.8 million rupees year ago .Gati Ltd - sept quarter net sales 506.2 million rupees versus 465.2 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gati says CFO Sanjeev Jain to resign
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Gati Ltd :Gets members' nod for resignation of CFO Sanjeev Jain; last working day will be Oct 31.  Full Article

Gati Ltd June-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Gati Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 94.4 million rupees versus 78.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 4.26 billion rupees versus 4.16 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Gati Ltd News

REFILE-BRIEF-‍LightInTheBox, Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

* ‍LightInTheBox and Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

