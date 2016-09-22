Bilfinger SE (GBFG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bilfinger SE : Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann to leave Bilfinger SE / dr. Klaus Patzak to assume the role of CFO . Has today accepted request of Axel Salzmann to terminate his contract prematurely as of Sept. 30, 2016 and to step down from his position as CFO and member of executive board on this date . As his successor as from Oct. 1, 2016, supervisory board has appointed dr. Klaus Patzak today .Says outlook for financial year 2016 which bilfinger communicated on Aug. 10 is confirmed..

Bilfinger SE : Says expects a significant decrease in 2016 output volume to about €3.1 billion for industrial unit (not group) . Says Q2 output 1.1 billion eur versus reuters poll average 1.07 billion eur . Says Q2 orders 1.03 billion eur . Says Q2 adjusted EBITA 2 million eur versus reuters poll average for loss of 4 million eur . Says Q2 adjusted net loss 1 million eur . Bilfinger says outlook for 2016 confirmed and specified . Wide harmonization of IT infrastructure . Bilfinger says realignment of administration will reduce costs . Bilfinger says initial savings already in 2017, majority of the roughly €100 million annual savings to take effect from 2018 Further company coverage: [GBFG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Bilfinger SE : Tom Blades to assume role as CEO on July 1 Further company coverage: [GBFG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Bilfinger says : Has attractive indicative bids for parts of power unit - slides . Says still does not rule out sale of power unit as a whole -slides . Acting CEO says expects positive net profit for 2016 . Acting CEO confirms dividend policy to pay 50 percent of adjusted net profit Further company coverage: [GBFG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Bilfinger SE:Says Thomas Blades to become new Chairman of Executive Board.Bilfinger SE expects that Thomas Blades will assume the position of Chairman of the Executive Board by the third quarter of 2016 at the latest.

Bilfinger SE:CEO Per H. Utnegaard leaves Bilfinger SE.Until further notice, CFO Axel Salzmann will assume CEO tasks in the interim period in addition to his current functions.Outlook for the financial year 2016 which Bilfinger communicated in March has now been confirmed.

Bilfinger SE:Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose suspension of FY 2015 dividend.Outlook FY 2016: significant decrease in output volume, slight increase in adjusted EBITA.FY 2015 reported adjusted EBITA of 186 million euros.

Bilfinger SE:Is selling its Water Technologies division.Buyer is Chinese company Chengdu Techcent Environment Group.After deducting transaction-related expenses, Bilfinger's net proceeds from the sale will amount to approx. 200 million euros.

Bilfinger SE:Has received offers for main divisions of its building and facility segment but has not yet made decision on possible sale.Did not provide details of bidders or price.

Bilfinger SE:Has renewed its framework agreement with BP, valued at 140 million euros, for a further three years.Contract covers maintenance services at two of its largest midstream oil and gas terminals in Scotland.