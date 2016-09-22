Bilfinger SE (GBFG.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bilfinger says CFO Axel Salzmann to step down
Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger Q2 adjusted EBITA 2 million euros
Bilfinger SE
New Bilfinger CEO Tom Blades to start on July 1
Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger says received attractive indicative bids for parts of Power unit
Bilfinger
Bilfinger says Thomas Blades to become new Chairman of the Executive Board
Bilfinger SE:Says Thomas Blades to become new Chairman of Executive Board.Bilfinger SE expects that Thomas Blades will assume the position of Chairman of the Executive Board by the third quarter of 2016 at the latest. Full Article
Bilfinger says CEO Per H. Utnegaard leaves, confirms FY 2016 outlook
Bilfinger SE:CEO Per H. Utnegaard leaves Bilfinger SE.Until further notice, CFO Axel Salzmann will assume CEO tasks in the interim period in addition to his current functions.Outlook for the financial year 2016 which Bilfinger communicated in March has now been confirmed. Full Article
Bilfinger SE gives FY 2016 outlook, proposes no dividend for FY 2015
Bilfinger SE:Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose suspension of FY 2015 dividend.Outlook FY 2016: significant decrease in output volume, slight increase in adjusted EBITA.FY 2015 reported adjusted EBITA of 186 million euros. Full Article
Bilfinger sells Water Technologies division to Chengdu Techcent Environment Group
Bilfinger SE:Is selling its Water Technologies division.Buyer is Chinese company Chengdu Techcent Environment Group.After deducting transaction-related expenses, Bilfinger's net proceeds from the sale will amount to approx. 200 million euros. Full Article
Bilfinger SE gets offers for building and facility segment
Bilfinger SE:Has received offers for main divisions of its building and facility segment but has not yet made decision on possible sale.Did not provide details of bidders or price. Full Article
Bilfinger says has renewed 140 mln euros agreement with BP
Bilfinger SE:Has renewed its framework agreement with BP, valued at 140 million euros, for a further three years.Contract covers maintenance services at two of its largest midstream oil and gas terminals in Scotland. Full Article
