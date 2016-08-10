Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO)
30.77CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.02 (+0.07%)
$30.75
$31.00
$31.02
$30.44
107,981
173,862
$35.34
$21.72
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Great Canadian Gaming posts Q2 earnings per share $0.36
Great Canadian Gaming Corp
Great Canadian Gaming Q1 shr C$0.16
Great Canadian Gaming Corp
Great Canadian Gaming Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Great Canadian Gaming Corp:Says intention to renew a normal course issuer bid for up to 5,312,609 of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's common shares in the public float. Full Article
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher ahead of Fed meeting
Sept 18 Canada's main stock index futures edged higher on Monday ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting and as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the weekend passed with no new provocation from North Korea.