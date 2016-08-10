Edition:
United Kingdom

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO)

GC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.77CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
$30.75
Open
$31.00
Day's High
$31.02
Day's Low
$30.44
Volume
107,981
Avg. Vol
173,862
52-wk High
$35.34
52-wk Low
$21.72

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Great Canadian Gaming posts Q2 earnings per share $0.36
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Great Canadian Gaming Corp : Great Canadian Gaming announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 revenue C$140.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$134.4 million .Qtrly earnings per share $0.36.  Full Article

Great Canadian Gaming Q1 shr C$0.16
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Great Canadian Gaming Corp : Qtrly earnings per share $0.16 . All figures in C$ . Great Canadian Gaming announces first quarter 2016 results .Q1 revenue rose 20 percent to C$130.9 million.  Full Article

Great Canadian Gaming Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Great Canadian Gaming Corp:Says intention to renew a normal course issuer bid for up to 5,312,609 of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's common shares in the public float.  Full Article

Great Canadian Gaming Corp News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher ahead of Fed meeting

Sept 18 Canada's main stock index futures edged higher on Monday ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting and as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the weekend passed with no new provocation from North Korea.

Earnings vs. Estimates

