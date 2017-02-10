Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX)

Cemex Sab De Cv : Cemex and GCC announce pricing of 15.6% stake in grupo cementos de chihuahua . Cemex Sab De Cv says priced secondary offerings of 51.8 million shares of GCC, currently owned by CEMEX, at price of mexican pesos 95 per share .Says announced they priced their secondary offerings of 51.8 million shares of common stock of gcc.

Cemex Sab De Cv: Cemex and GCC agree on terms and conditions for sale of certain U.S. assets . Says GCC will pay Cemex U.S.$306 million . Currently expect to finalize transaction before end of 2016 . Cemex's cement plant in Lyons, Colorado and cement terminal in Florence, Colorado are no longer part of assets being sold to GCC . Citigroup is acting as financial advisor to Cemex in transaction .Assets mainly consist of cement plant in Odessa, 2 cement terminals, building materials business in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, new Mexico.