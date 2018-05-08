Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt (GDRB.BU)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Richter's Q1 net profit HUF 14.5 billion, above forecast

May 8 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt ::HUNGARY'S RICHTER Q1 NET PROFIT HUF 14.5 BILLION ($54.96 MILLION) VERSUS HUF 13.6 BILLION IN ANALYST POLL BY FINANCIAL NEWS WEBSITE PORTFOLIO.HU.HUNGARY'S RICHTER Q1 REVENUE HUF 113.95 BILLION VERSUS HUF 111.9 BILLION IN PORTFOLIO.HU SURVEY.RICHTER'S Q1 REVENUE FROM UTERINE FIBROID MEDICINE ESMYA FALLS TO EUR 16.1 MILLION FROM EUR 20.8 MILLION A YEAR AGO.RICHTER'S Q1 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 15.5 PERCENT, INCLUDING ONE-OFF MILESTONE REVENUES, VERSUS 14.8 PERCENT A YEAR AGO.

Richter Q4 net profit misses, Esmya sales beat forecast

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt ::Q4 NET PROFIT HUF 6.6 BILLION ($25.91 MILLION) VERSUS HUF 9.9 BILLION ANALYST FORECAST IN PORTFOLIO.HU SURVEY.Q4 REVENUES HUF 110.2 BILLION VERSUS HUF 108.8 BILLION ANALYST FORECAST.FULL-YEAR REVENUES RISE BY 14.8 PCT Y/Y TO EUR 1.44 BLN.FULL-YEAR 2017 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 15.5 PERCENT VERSUS 15-16 PERCENT GUIDANCE.FULL-YEAR REVENUES FROM UTERINE FIBROID MEDICINE ESMYA EUR 93 MILLION VERSUS EUR 85 MILLION GUIDANCE.EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY IMPOSED TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS ON ESMYA MEDICINE PENDING A CONCLUSION OF ITS REVIEW INTO RISKS nL8N1PX3SU.RICHTER HAS SAID RESTRICTIONS ON ESMYA WOULD LEAD TO TEMPORARY LOSS OF REVENUE FROM MEDICINE UNTIL EXPECTED FINAL RULING IN MAY nB3N1NM00D.RICHTER SHARES FELL 6.6 PCT TO WEAKEST LEVEL SINCE DEC 2016 ON FRIDAY.

Allergan And Richter Announce Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 Study Of Cariprazine For Treatment Of Bipolar I Depression

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc ::ALLERGAN AND RICHTER ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF CARIPRAZINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF BIPOLAR I DEPRESSION.ALLERGAN PLC - IN THE STUDY, PRIMARY EFFICACY OBJECTIVE WAS MET FOR BOTH CARIPRAZINE 1.5MG AND 3MG DOSE GROUPS.ALLERGAN PLC - PLANS TO SUBMIT A SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION IN 2ND HALF OF 2018.

Hungary's Richter to buy up to 220,000 own shares

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :To buy up to 220,000 own shares on stock exchange.Shares to be used in employee incentive programme.Transaction worth up to 1.54 billion forints ($5.83 million) based on 1059 GMT trading price of 7,012 forints per share.

Hungary's Richter lifts 2017 operating profit guidance

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :Sees 2017 operating profit margin at 15-16 percent versus 14 percent projected earlier –CEO Orban tells press briefing.Declines comment on full-year revenue guidance due to exchange rate uncertainties.Nine-month revenues rose 19.1 percent year-on-year to 1.08 billion euros ($1.25 billion) vs previous company guidance for 10 percent increase for the full year nL8N1NF0NG.CEO says Richter's overall strategy to remain unchanged.Revenues from uterine fibroid medicine Esmya seen at 85 million euros in 2017 vs 80 million projected earlier.Revenues from biggest market Russia seen at 20 billion roubles ($337.46 million) with "small upside risk".Research and development spending seen at 9-10 percent of revenues instead of 10-11 percent estimated earlier due to strong increase in revenues.Shares gain 0.8 percent, outperform blue chip .BUX index.

Hungary's Richter Q3 net profit beats forecast

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt ::Q3 net profit 16.4 billion forints ($61.03 million) versus 14.5 billion forint analyst forecast in survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.Quarterly profit rises 14.4 percent from a year ago.Q3 revenues rise by 11 percent to 107.4 billion forints, slightly below analyst forecasts.Sales and marketing costs rise by 4.3 percent year-on-year, research and development expenditure up 21.3 percent.Nine-month operating profit margin 16.1 percent versus 14 percent company guidance for all of 2017.

Hungary's Richter to buy 160,000 own shares

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :To buy 160,000 own shares on Budapest Stock Exchange via UniCredit Bank Hungary.Shares will be used in employee incentive programme.Transaction worth 1.08 billion forints ($4.05 million) based on 1417 GMT trading price of 6,767 forints.

Hungary's Richter Q1 net profit jumps, beats forecast

May 9 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :Q1 net profit 19.8 billion forints ($69.59 million) versus 11.6 billion a year ago, and 15.8 billion in analyst poll by business news website portfolio.hu.Q1 revenues 112.7 billion forints compared with 89.3 billion a year ago, and 104.1 billion in portfolio.hu survey.