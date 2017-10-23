General Electric Co (GE.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sue Siegel named chief innovation officer for GE

Oct 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :Sue Siegel named chief innovation officer for GE.General Electric Co - ‍announced that Sue Siegel, CEO of GE Ventures, has been named chief innovation officer for GE, effective immediately​.

Baker Hughes expects activity to stay flat through year-end - Conf Call

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co : :Baker Hughes - Expect activity to stay flat through year-end till market has "better line of sight" into 2018 budgets, operators' production hedge positions - Conf Call.Baker Hughes says in Q3, Q-O-Q increase in orders was driven by shorter cycle segment, oilfield services and digital solutions - Conf Call.Baker Hughes says recorded negative impact of about $15 million in quarter as a result of supply chain driven delays caused by Hurricane Harvey - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CFO says major project investments remained low in oil and gas market - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CFO says in short term, expect headwinds on service orders from customers spend delays and low LNG order to continue - Conf Call.Baker Hughes says expect digital solutions to continue to grow in Q4, but off a lower base than Q4 2016 - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CEO says "Would definitely" expect Q4 to be better operationally due to seasonaility and some process changes - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CEO says expect oilfield equipment business to continue to be challenged, with some delays in some projects - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CFO says apart from forex, do not expect any appreciable increase in margin rates over next few quarters - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CEO says "We should have better order performance in 2018, but actually the revenue side continue to be pressured" - Conf Call.

GE sees 2017 Industrial Operating + Verticals EPS of $1.05-$1.10

Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co : :General Electric says 2017 estimated financial outlook for Industrial Operating + Verticals EPS $1.05-$1.10.General electric sees 2017 Industrial CFOA of about $7 billion.FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GE reports quarterly ‍industrial operating + verticals EPS of $0.29​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co ::Quarterly ‍continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.22​.Quarterly ‍industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.29​.Quarterly total revenues $33.47 billion, up 14 percent.Quarterly orders $29.8 billion, up 11 percent.Says at quarter-end, backlog was $328 billion, up 3 percent.Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $32.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.General Electric's CEO says "this was a very challenging quarter".General Electric Co CEO says majority businesses had solid q3 earnings performance, offset by decline in "power performance in difficult market".Says EPS impacted by $0.16 in quarter, including impairments of $0.13, higher restructuring and lower gains of $0.03‍​.

Baker Hughes a GE Co Q3 adj. basic earnings per share $0.05

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co ::Qtrly ‍GAAP loss per share $0.24​.Qtrly ‍revenue of $5.4 billion, down 1% sequentially and flat year-over-year on a combined business basis​.‍"In our Oilfield Services segment, we continue to see growth driven by our well construction business in North America"​.Qtrly ‍adjusted basic earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) were $0.05​.In Oilfield Services segment, ‍international activity "remains muted" with rig count flat year-to-date.‍"In our Oilfield Equipment segment, subsea market continues to be challenging"​.‍"We expect overall oil and gas environment to remain challenging for rest of year"​.In Oilfield Equipment segment, "activity remains low and price continues to be pressured​".In overall O&G environment, seen some improvement in activity but not seen meaningful increases in customer capital commitments​.In Oilfield Equipment segment, expect subsea market to be challenged in short term, "little sign" of significant recovery in 2018​.Adjusted operating income for Q3 excludes adjustments of $362 million before tax, related to restructuring charges, merger and related costs​.Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $5.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

General Electric Co results press release

Please click on the link below for General Electric Co's quarterly earnings press release::.

Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad.Apple - co, GE announced partnership to deliver industrial apps designed to bring data from Predix, GE's industrial IOT platform, to iPhone and iPad​.Apple inc - ‍Apple will promote GE's Predix as industrial IOT analytics platform of choice to its customers and developers​.

GE Aviation and Teradata form partnership

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp :GE Aviation and Teradata form strategic partnership to bridge the gap between aviation operations and business.Teradata Corp - ‍GE and Teradata will jointly provide products and services to specified commercial aviation markets​.Teradata Corp - ‍strategic partnership with GE Aviation focused on providing business outcomes driven by analytics for airlines​.

Rafael Santana named CEO of GE Transportation

Oct 16 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :Rafael Santana named CEO of GE Transportation.‍Rafael Santana will succeed Jamie Miller, who will become chief financial officer of GE on November 1, 2017​.

GE Capital Aviation Services acquires 747-8 freighter from Boeing Capital

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GE Capital Aviation Services: :GE Capital Aviation Services says acquired 747-8 freighter (MSN 63378) from Boeing Capital; will continue existing aircraft lease with airbridgecargo.