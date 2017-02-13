Gibson Energy Inc (GEI.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gibson enters agreement to divest industrial propane business for $412 mln
Gibson Energy Inc
Gibson Energy confirms it received proposal for discussion from unknown foreign entity
Gibson Energy Inc : Confirms it received a non-binding, highly conditional proposal for discussion, from an unknown, unidentifiable foreign entity . Other than initiation of process to divest industrial propane business, gibsons is not seeking expressions of interest for its business . Board "seriously considered" proposal and retained independent legal and financial advisors to assist it in "careful deliberations" .Board unanimously concluded that proposal represented inadequate value to shareholders and was not in co's best interests to pursue. Full Article
Gibson Energy expects 2016 adj growth capital spending of about $225 mln
Gibson Energy Inc
Gibson Energy qtrly adjusted EBITDA $44 million
Gibson Energy Inc : Gibsons reports financial results for second quarter 2016 and confirms growth capital spending guidance for 2016 and 2017 . Expects 2016 growth capital spending, excluding acquisitions, to be approximately $225 million .Gibson energy inc qtrly adjusted ebitda of $44 million in q2 of 2016. Full Article
Gibson Energy to explore sale of its industrial propane business
Gibson Energy Inc
Gibsons Energy announces $200 mln equity financing and $100 mln debenture offering
Gibson Energy Inc
Gibson Energy Inc announces quarterlu dividend
Gibson Energy Inc:Say approved a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share payable on April 15, 2016, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2016. Full Article
Gibson Energy Inc announces new chief financial officer
Gibson Energy Inc:Sean Brown will be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 2, 2016.Says Donald Fowlis, will retire from the CFO role. Full Article
Gibson Energy Inc declares dividend
Gibson Energy Inc:Says Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015 that is payable on January 15, 2016. Full Article
ANALYSIS-Canada expects crude-by-rail boom as pipeline project collapses
