Rallye SA (GENC.PA)

Casino confirms 2017 targets, says no demands from Amazon over its purchasing centre

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Casino :Says confirms financial targets for 2017.Casino finance director says there has been a lot of "fake news" concerning Amazon and retailers.Finance director says Amazon has not made any demands to Casino regarding using its purchasing center.

Casino buys back 333 mln euros in bonds

Casino SA : The public bond tender offer launched on Sept. 20 allows Casino to buy back respectively 150 million euros, 95.2 million euros and 88.1 million euros of the bonds maturing in August 2019, January 2023 and August 2026, or a cumulated nominal amount of 333.3 million euros. .This bond tender offer has no material impact on financial expenses in 2016 and will improve 2017 financial result by 10 million euros..

Rallye H1 result group share turns to profit of 1.22 bln euros

Rallye SA : Reports H1 net sales of 20.03 billion euros ($22.2 billion)versus 21.91 billion euros a year ago . H1 EBITDA is 666 million euros versus 793 million euros year ago . H1 net profit group share is 1.22 billion euros versus a loss of 80 million euros a year ago . To pay an interim dividend of 1.56 euros per share . Decrease of Rallye's cost of net financial debt to 50 million euros, compared to 57 million euros in H1 2015 .Confirms 500 million euro objective for annual COI in France.

Casino SA intends to launch cash tender offer for Cnova NV shares

Casino SA : Intention to launch a voluntary cash tender offer on outstanding shares of cnova n.v. ("cnova") held by public shareholders . Offer price of us$5.50, hence a maximum consideration of us$196m . Transaction aims at simplifying casino group's structure and would allow cnova to refocus, through cdiscount, on e-commerce in france .Tender offer price would represent a 82% premium to last unaffected share price.

‍Sale of Foncière Euris and Rallye 's stake in shopping centre Loop5

Rallye SA:Foncière Euris and Rallye announce sale of their 40 pct stake in shopping centre Loop5 in Weiterstadt (Germany) to Deutsche Asset Management​.Disposal enabled Foncière Euris and Rallye to receive respectively proceeds of 14 million euros and 19 million euros​.