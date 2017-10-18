Genting Singapore PLC (GENS.SI)
1.20SGD
24 Oct 2017
$-0.00 (-0.42%)
$1.20
$1.20
$1.20
$1.19
6,327,600
20,986,773
$1.22
$0.74
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Genting Singapore prices issuance of Japanese yen-denominated bonds
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore Plc
Genting Singapore posts second quarter net profit S$18.9 million
Genting Singapore updates on investment in associated company
Genting Singapore says qtrly net profit attributable S$10.8 mln
Genting Singapore Plc updates on renewal of casino licence
Genting Singapore Plc:Says announcement on renewal of casino licence.Says casino regulatory authority of Singapore has renewed the casino licence of resorts world at sentosa pte. lt.Says casino regulatory authority of Singapore has renewed casino licence of resorts world for another three years commencing on 6 February. Full Article
BRIEF-Genting Singapore prices issuance of Japanese yen-denominated bonds
* Priced issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated Japanese yen-denominated bonds at 0.669% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: