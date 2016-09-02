Edition:
Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)

GEPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

690.00INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.00 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs693.00
Open
Rs686.00
Day's High
Rs695.00
Day's Low
Rs675.00
Volume
27,213
Avg. Vol
23,518
52-wk High
Rs747.90
52-wk Low
Rs435.50

Latest Key Developments

ALSTOM India posts June-qtr loss
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

ALSTOM India Ltd : Says June -quarter net loss 630.1 million rupees . Says June -quarter total income from operations 3.85 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 124.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.21 billion rupees .  Full Article

Alstom India march-quarter net profit falls
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Alstom India Ltd :March-quarter net profit 274 million rupees; net sales 3.70 billion rupees.  Full Article

ALSTOM India decided to right-size scale of operations of co
Monday, 9 May 2016 

ALSTOM India Ltd : Decided to right-size scale of operations of co; will lead to rationalizing work force to match current backlog, operating levels . Such rationalization is not expected to disrupt or adversely affect commercial production or operations of any unit or division of the co .  Full Article

Ge Power India Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

