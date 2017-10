Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd : Says signed a contract to buy a supramax dry bulk carrier of about 52,450 DWT .Says vessel is expected to join company's fleet in Q1 FY18.

Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.34 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 8.08 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS;consol total income from operations was 9.59 billion rupees .