Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETP.PA)

Eurotunnel Group Q3 revenue up at ‍​286.4 million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE ::Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​286.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 277.0 MILLION RESTATED YEAR AGO.WITH RECORD VOLUMES DESPITE THE UNCERTAIN EUROPEAN CONTEXT, THE BUSINESS REMAINS POSITIVE.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS PUBLISHED OBJECTIVES.WE REMAIN CONFIDENT FOR THE FULL YEAR - CEO.

Groupe Eurotunnel's ‍passenger vehicle traffic increases by 9% yoy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - EUROTUNNEL ::GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE: SHUTTLE TRAFFIC FOR SEPTEMBER 2017.‍PASSENGER VEHICLE TRAFFIC INCREASED BY 9% COMPARED TO MONTH OF SEPTEMBER IN 2016​.

Eurotunnel lowers 2016 and 2017 EBITDA guidance

Eurotunnel : H1 revenue 582‍​ million euros, up 2 percent . H1 EBITDA 249‍​ million euros, up 4 percent . H1 net profit (excluding MyFerryLink) up at 38 million euros . H1 fixed link traffic: truck shuttles 829,606, up 10 percent . H1 fixed link traffic: passenger shuttles (cars) flat at 1,162,740 . Says difficult to predict the effect of Brexit on the macro economic and political environment and therefore on cross-Channel transport and the group’s activities . 2016 EBITDA objective (excluding MyFerryLink) is now 535 million euros at average exchange rate H1, down from 560 million euros at average exchange rate 2015 . 2017 EBITDA objective (excluding MyFerryLink) is now 579 million euros, down from 605 million euros . Free cash-flow from continuing activities remains stable at 71 million euros for H1 2016, compared to 73 million euros a year ago . H1 fixed link traffic: high speed passenger trains (Eurostar) 4,971,080 passengers, down 3 percent .Says group does not expect any significant impact on its activities in the short term and currently activity remains buoyant.

Eurotunnel continues to see increasing truck and passenger vehicle traffic

Eurotunnel : Continues to see increasing truck and passenger vehicle traffic, with 141 peak days forecast over the coming 6 months . Forecasts growth in truck volumes from 1.5 million trucks pa in 2015 to about 2.0 trucks pa in 2020, with a total cross-channel market of c5.0 million trucks at that date Further company coverage: [GETP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Eurotunnel to acquire 100 pct of Eleclink from Star Capital

Eurotunnel : Groupe Eurotunnel to acquire 100 pct of Eleclink from Star Capital . Groupe Eurotunnel and Star Capital have signed a conditional agreement for purchase by Groupe Eurotunnel of Star Capital`s 51 pct share of Eleclink .Once concluded, Groupe Eurotunnel would hold 100 pct of Eleclink.

Groupe Eurotunnel says UK court confirms competition ruling

Groupe Eurotunnel SA:Says UK court confirms competition ruling that prohibits it from operating ferries between Calais and Dover.