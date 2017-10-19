Gecina SA (GFCP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gecina raises guidance for 2017

Oct 19 (Reuters) - GECINA SA ::TOTAL GROSS RENTALS AT END-SEPT EUR ‍​379.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 419.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.GROSS TOTAL REVENUE AT END-SEPT EUR 383.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 419.2‍​ MILLION YEAR AGO.FORESEES AT LEAST 6 PERCENT RECURRENT NET INCOME GROWTH FOR 2017‍​.

Gecina initiates squeeze-out on Eurosic‍​ shares

Oct 18 (Reuters) - GECINA SA ::INITIATES SQUEEZE OUT PROCEDURES FOR ALL THE SHARES AND BONDS OF EUROSIC‍​.

Gecina places a 500 million euros bond issue

Gecina SA : Gecina successfully places a 500 million euros ($560.95 million) bond issue at 1.0 pct and opens an offer to redeem three outstanding bond issues .This bond issue was more than 2 times oversubscribed by a top-tier base of pan-European investors.

Gecina files appeal against AMF ruling on offer Fonciere de Paris

Gecina SA : Offer on Foncière De Paris - Gecina files an appeal against ruling of AMF .Has also asked the AMF to extend the closing date of the offers until the final ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Gecina updates on offer for Foncière de Paris

Gecina SA :Announced on Monday there is no area for bidding regarding its offer for Foncière de Paris , company which is also aimed by Eurosic .

Gecina H1 EBITDA up at 247.3 million euros

Gecina SA : EPRA diluted net NAV per share as of June 30 of 128.6 euros, up 25.4 pct . H1 gross rentals of 298.8 million euros versus 276.2 million euros a year ago . H1 recurrent net profit group share 198.0 million euros versus 169.0 million euros a year ago . H1 EBITDA of 247.3 million euros versus 227.2 million euros a year ago . Reiterates that it does not intend to upgrade the offer on Fonciere De Paris, considers its offer as still the best bid .Confirms target of growth in 2016 net current income, excluding in healthcare portfolio sale, above +5 pct.

Gecina tender offer on Foncière De Paris declared compliant by AMF

Gecina SA : Gecina reaches a new milestone in its proposed tender offer on Foncière De Paris, with its offer declared compliant by the AMF .Has convened an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday July 27, 2016.

Gecina signed purchase agreement and sales agreement

Gecina SA : Signed a purchase agreement for 63.8 million euros ($70.5 million) and a sales agreement for 56.0 million euros . Agreements concern 2 buildings in Paris . To acquire office building on rue de Madrid and 114 parking places . To sell building on rue de la Bourse .Deal should be finalised in September.

French competition authority approved acquisition of Foncière de Paris by Gecina

Gecina SA :French competition authority approved the acquisition of Foncière De Paris by Gecina.

Gecina adds new component to offer for Foncière De Paris

Gecina SA : Gecina further strengthens the attractiveness and flexibility of its offer for Foncière De Paris by adding a new component, with an exchange offer based on Gecina OSRA . 23 new Gecina OSRA for every 20 Foncière De Paris shares . Gecina OSRA will be issued at a unit price of 117.66 euros . They will be redeemed in new Gecina shares and will offer a 5.5 pct yield over 7 years . Gecina will postpone to a later date extraordinary shareholders meeting, initially convened on June 29th 2016 . Other terms and conditions of offer filed by Gecina on May 19th 2016 remain unchanged .New component complements two existing components Gecina`s public offer which, whether in cash or in Gecina shares, remain unchanged.