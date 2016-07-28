Lisi SA (GFII.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lisi H1 revenue up at 794.2 million euros
Lisi SA
Lisi grants exclusive negotiation rights to Ciclad Gestion to acquire Manoir Aerospace subsidiary Precimeta
Lisi SA
Lisi has granted to daher group an exclusivity in negotiation for the disposal of a subsidiary
Lisi SA
LISI to acquire Alcoa's subsidiary Remmele Medical Operations
LISI SA:It had signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of Alcoa Inc. to acquire its Remmele Medical Operations for $102 million (€90 million).Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Full Article
LISI SA partners with Poly-Shape to form JV
LISI SA:Partners with poly-shape in a joint venture specializing in design and additive manufacturing of aviation and space components.JV called Lisi Aerospace Additive Manufacturing, held 60 pct by Lisi Aerospace and 40 pct by Poly-Shape. Full Article
