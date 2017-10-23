Edition:
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV (GFINBURO.MX)

GFINBURO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

31.90MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
$31.83
Open
$32.00
Day's High
$32.12
Day's Low
$31.50
Volume
2,073,406
Avg. Vol
2,721,636
52-wk High
$33.90
52-wk Low
$26.05

Billionaire Slim eyeing electric taxi to reduce pollution in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY Giant Motors, an automaker partially owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is working on a prototype electric taxi to replace the gas-guzzling cabs polluting Mexico City's air, a company executive said.

