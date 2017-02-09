Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Dec qtr profit falls

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd : Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 253.9 million rupees versus profit 263.5 million rupees year ago .Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 3.49 billion rupees versus 3.30 billion rupees year ago.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals enteres into deal to sell stake in Xuancheng Hengyuan Chemical Technology Co

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd : Entered into an agreement for sale of its stake in its joint venture company Xuancheng Hengyuan Chemical Technology Company Limited . Xuancheng Hengyuan Chemical Technology Co will cease to be a joint venture company of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited .

Gujarat Fluorochemicals March-qtr consol profit falls

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 2.33 billion rupees; consol net sales 23.69 billion rupees .

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd declares interim dividend

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd:Says board has approved declaration of interim dividend at the rate of 3.50 Indian rupees (350%) per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each of the company for financial year 2015-16.