Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GFNORTEO.MX)
GFNORTEO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
116.61MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.43 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$116.18
Open
$120.01
Day's High
$120.01
Day's Low
$116.00
Volume
9,508,293
Avg. Vol
5,509,308
52-wk High
$127.90
52-wk Low
$90.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mexico's Banorte reports 25 pct rise in Q3 profit
MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, which owns one of the country's largest banks, said on Thursday its net profit was 25 percent higher in the third quarter.