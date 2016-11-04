G4S PLC (GFS.L)
282.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
282.20
--
--
--
--
4,759,256
342.60
217.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
G4S announces sale of G4S Venezuela
G4S Plc
Petrofac says Tim Weller to set up in October; to join G4S
Petrofac Ltd
G4s says does not see big change to business from recent European attacks
G4s Plc
G4S first-half revenue up 5.1 pct, core profit up 8.2 pct
G4s Plc
UPDATE 2-Capita names former Amec boss as CEO to lead turnaround
* Shares rise more than 2 percent (Adds CEO comments, new analyst quote)
- These 2 FTSE stocks are making the news! Should you buy?
- 3 value shares near their 52-week lows: Barclays plc, G4S plc and Sky plc
- 3 post-Brexit surging stocks worth adding to your portfolio? G4S plc, Prudential plc and Legal & General Group plc
- There has never been a better time to buy Prudential plc, ARM Holdings plc and G4S plc
- Are today's top turnaround buys G4S plc, Legal & General Group plc and TUI AG?
- 4 shares for a Donald Trump presidency?