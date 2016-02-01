Edition:
United Kingdom

Grafton Group PLC (GFTU_u.L)

GFTU_u.L on London Stock Exchange

837.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
837.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
514,822
52-wk High
851.00
52-wk Low
483.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grafton Group PLC announces acquisition of Allsand Supplies Limited
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 

Grafton Group PLC:Says it has completed the acquisition of Allsand Supplies Limited, a single branch general builders merchanting business located in Larkfield, Kent.  Full Article

Grafton Group PLC completes acquisition of T Brewer & Co Ltd
Tuesday, 5 Jan 2016 

Grafton Group PLC:Says it has completed the acquisition of T Brewer & Co Ltd.  Full Article

