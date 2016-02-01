Grafton Group PLC (GFTU_u.L)
837.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
837.00
--
--
--
--
514,822
851.00
483.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Grafton Group PLC announces acquisition of Allsand Supplies Limited
Grafton Group PLC:Says it has completed the acquisition of Allsand Supplies Limited, a single branch general builders merchanting business located in Larkfield, Kent. Full Article
Grafton Group PLC completes acquisition of T Brewer & Co Ltd
Grafton Group PLC:Says it has completed the acquisition of T Brewer & Co Ltd. Full Article
Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept.7
LONDON, Sept 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.51 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Ad