CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)
67.73CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.87 (+1.30%)
$66.86
$66.96
$67.80
$66.94
178,708
481,799
$69.22
$60.91
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership
Oct 19 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc
CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgi Group Inc
CGI to participate in indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army
Oct 12 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc
Swedish insurer Alecta chooses CGI to modernize IT environment
Cgi Group Inc
CGI Q3 earnings per share c$0.89
CGI Group Inc
Navy awarded CGI Group Inc on Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center IDIQ Contract
CGI Group Inc:Navy awards CGI role on $809M naval supply systems command business systems center idiq contract.Says has been awarded part of the navy's estimated US$809.48 million multiple award.Says contract includes 12-month base period with four 12-month option periods, if all options are exercised, work will be completed by July 2020. Full Article
U.S. Marine Corps awards CGI Group Inc $19.6M logistics services contract
CGI Group Inc:Announced that it has been awarded a US$19.6 million contract by the U.S. Marine Corps Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Fla.CGI will provide worldwide logistics services, software systems support and operational logistics support in this five-year contract (base year plus four option years) to the Marine Corps. Full Article
CGI Group Inc signed a three year contract including a two year extension option with ELEXON
CGI Group Inc:Signed a three year contract including a two year extension option, with ELEXON.Under the terms of this new agreement CGI will operate, maintain and manage all ELEXON's core applications whilst migrating them to its Cloud in order to deliver increased flexibility and scalability. Full Article
BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership
* Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives