Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)

Gildan Activewear Inc : For full year 2016, company is now projecting adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $1.50-$1.55 . Consolidated net sales in Q2 of 2016 amounted to $688.9 million, down 3.5% . Qtrly earnings per share $0.40 . Now projecting capital expenditures for full year of approximately $150-$175 million in 2016 .Consolidated net sales for year are now projected to be approximately $2.65 billion.