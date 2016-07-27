Edition:
United Kingdom

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)

GIL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.79CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.23 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$40.02
Open
$40.38
Day's High
$40.64
Day's Low
$39.75
Volume
407,997
Avg. Vol
514,404
52-wk High
$42.18
52-wk Low
$30.97

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gildan Activewear qtrly earnings per share $0.40
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Gildan Activewear Inc : For full year 2016, company is now projecting adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $1.50-$1.55 . Consolidated net sales in Q2 of 2016 amounted to $688.9 million, down 3.5% . Qtrly earnings per share $0.40 . Now projecting capital expenditures for full year of approximately $150-$175 million in 2016 .Consolidated net sales for year are now projected to be approximately $2.65 billion.  Full Article

Gildan Activewear Inc gives FY 2016 guidance
Wednesday, 24 Feb 2016 

Gildan Activewear Inc:Projects FY 2016 adjusted EPS of $1.50 - $1.60 on a diluted basis, on projected consolidated net sales in excess of $2.6 billion.Says adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is projected to be about $545 - $570 million.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Gildan Activewear Inc News

RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt

NEW YORK, Oct 18 The future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a nearly 24-year-old trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico, hangs in doubt after the latest round of talks in Washington ended in acrimony on Tuesday, casting uncertainty over a range of stocks.

» More GIL.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials