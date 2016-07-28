DMG Mori AG (GILG.DE)

DMG Mori AG : Says German financial supervisory authority (Bafin) has determined average price per share of dmg mori aktiengesellschaft as being 37.35 eur in relevant three-month period prior to announcement on 6 April 2016 . Says executive board of dmg mori ag passed a resolution to agree to conclusion of domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG Mori Co. on basis of expected amount of compensation and settlement .Says as this average share price is higher than amount determined by auditor PKF, settlement is expected to be 37.35 euros.