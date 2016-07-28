DMG Mori AG (GILG.DE)
DMG Mori AG affirms guidance after H1 results
DMG Mori AG
DMG Mori AG says Bafin set average price per share at 37.35 eur
DMG Mori AG
DMG Mori Seiki AG says Christian Thoenes appointed CEO
DMG Mori Seiki AG:Says Christian Thoenes appointed chairman of executive board. Full Article
DMG Mori Seiki AG: Elliott's stake falls to 0.8 pct from 15.2 pct
DMG Mori Seiki AG:Elliott's holding inDMG Mori Seiki has shrunk to 0.8 percent from 15.2 percent. Full Article
DMG Mori Seiki says Ruediger Kapitza, Chairman of Executive Board resigns
DMG Mori Seiki AG:Chairman of the Executive Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Ruediger Kapitza, resigns from his position.Leaves the Executive Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. Full Article
DMG Mori Co. Ltd increases its stake in DMG Mori Seiki to more than 75 pct
DMG Mori Seiki AG:DMG MORI CO., LTD. intends conclusion of a domination and profit transfer agreement.DMG MORI CO., LTD. has increased its direct and indirect shareholding in DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to more than 75 pct. Full Article
