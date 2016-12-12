Edition:
United Kingdom

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)

GJIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

138.50INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs137.20
Open
Rs137.05
Day's High
Rs142.60
Day's Low
Rs136.25
Volume
154,394
Avg. Vol
249,281
52-wk High
Rs150.80
52-wk Low
Rs85.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gujarat Industries Power appoints Gurjant Singh Chahal as CFO
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd :Gujarat Industries Power - appointment of Gurjant Singh Chahal as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (kmp) of the company.  Full Article

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 549.7 million rupees versus 540.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.53 billion rupees versus 3.34 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Gujarat Industries Power says Sujit Gulati appointed chairman
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Appointment of Sujit Gulati, as director and chairman .  Full Article

Gujarat Industries Power Co chairman L. Chuaungo resigns
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : L. Chuaungo, chairman of the company has tendered resignation from the board of directors .  Full Article

Gujarat Industries Power bids successfully for one more 40 MW solar power project in gujarat solar park
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Gipcl bids successfully for one more 40 mw solar power project in gujarat solar park, under national solar mission . Gipcl become successful bidder for total 80 mw (2 x 40 mw) solar power projects at village charanka .  Full Article

Gujarat Industries Power bids successfully for 40 mw solar power project
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Gujarat industries power company-bids successfully for 40 mw solar power project in gujarat solar park, village charanka under nsm phase-ll, batch IV .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd News

» More GJIP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials