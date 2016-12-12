Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd :Gujarat Industries Power - appointment of Gurjant Singh Chahal as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (kmp) of the company.

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd June-qtr profit rises

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 549.7 million rupees versus 540.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.53 billion rupees versus 3.34 billion rupees last year .

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Appointment of Sujit Gulati, as director and chairman .

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : L. Chuaungo, chairman of the company has tendered resignation from the board of directors .

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Gipcl bids successfully for one more 40 mw solar power project in gujarat solar park, under national solar mission . Gipcl become successful bidder for total 80 mw (2 x 40 mw) solar power projects at village charanka .

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Gujarat industries power company-bids successfully for 40 mw solar power project in gujarat solar park, village charanka under nsm phase-ll, batch IV .