Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)
138.50INR
10:51am BST
Rs1.30 (+0.95%)
Rs137.20
Rs137.05
Rs142.60
Rs136.25
154,394
249,281
Rs150.80
Rs85.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gujarat Industries Power appoints Gurjant Singh Chahal as CFO
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Gujarat Industries Power says Sujit Gulati appointed chairman
Gujarat Industries Power Co chairman L. Chuaungo resigns
Gujarat Industries Power bids successfully for one more 40 MW solar power project in gujarat solar park
Gujarat Industries Power bids successfully for 40 mw solar power project
