GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)

GLAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,458.30INR
10:52am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.05 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs2,449.25
Open
Rs2,447.95
Day's High
Rs2,460.00
Day's Low
Rs2,430.10
Volume
3,746
Avg. Vol
8,585
52-wk High
Rs2,983.45
52-wk Low
Rs2,201.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down 23 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd : says June-quarter net profit 722.7 million rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma March-qtr profit up about 3 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.03 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 6.86 billion rupees versus 6.13 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of INR 50 per share .  Full Article

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down about 63 pct

* June quarter profit 264.2 million rupees versus profit of 722.7 million rupees last year

