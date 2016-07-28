GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd : says June-quarter net profit 722.7 million rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.05 billion rupees .

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.03 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 6.86 billion rupees versus 6.13 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of INR 50 per share .