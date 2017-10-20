Glencore PLC (GLEN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Russia's En+ to pay out $125 mln in interim dividends in Dec

Oct 20 (Reuters) - En+ Group::Says board approves interim dividends of $125 million to be paid in December 2017;.Says following results of 2017, it aims to declare additional dividends in 2018 for 2017..

United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL:Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders Of The Company .‍En+ announced that En+ and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a possible share transfer​.‍Amokenga will subscribe for a certain number of GDRS in En+​.‍as consideration for subscription, Amokenga will transfer about 8.75% of total issued share capital of company to En+​.‍if possible share transfer materializes, En+'s shareholding in co will increase from 48.13% to approximately 56.88%​.

Russia's En+ to covert Glencore's stake in Rusal into En+ GDRs

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia's holding group En+ Group said::En+ Group signed non-binding term sheet with Amokenga Holdings Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of Glencore plc << >>, for the conversion of Glencore's 8.75 percent shareholding in Rusal <<<0486.HK>>> into global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of En+ Group. .The conversion is expected to occur following the completion of the announced initial public offering by En+ Group..Upon completion of conversion, En+ Group's shareholding in Rusal would increase to 56.88 percent from 48.13 percent..En+ says ‍following completion of transaction, AHL would be entitled to appoint Glencore CEO to the board of directors of En+ Group.​.En+ is not required to make a mandatory takeover offer as a result of transaction..

BRIEF- Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company

Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GLENCORE PLC ::‍STAKE IN ROSNEFT HELD BY GLENCORE-QIA CONSORTIUM​.REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CONSORTIUM HAD CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LTD (CEFC) FOR DISPOSAL BY CONSORTIUM OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT​.SAYS ‍CONSORTIUM HAS FINALISED NEGOTIATIONS WITH CEFC AND ELECTED TO PROCEED WITH TRANSACTION​.‍CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL OF 14.16 PCT STAKE AMOUNTS TO: (1) 3,905,850,665 EUROS; PLUS (2) AMOUNT OF EUROS ARISING FROM CONVERSION OF $4,576,094,639 AT A FIVE DAY AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE AT DATE OF PAYMENT​.

Glencore strikes standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ

Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Glencore strikes a standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ, citing sources‍​.

China approves HNA Innovation Finance Group's acquisition of some Glencore assets

Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Monday::It has approved HNA Innovation Finance Group's acquisition of some Glencore assets.Glencore Plc << >> said in March it had agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in its oil products and logistics business for $775 million to China's HNA Innovation Finance Group nL5N1H85AT.

Glencore says Glencore Agriculture made informal approach to Bunge for possible business combination

May 23 (Reuters) - Glencore-:Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination.Glencore says following informal approach from GAL, discussions may or may not materialise and there is no certainty that any transaction will occur.

Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ

Merafe 9-months attributable ferrochrome production up 3 pct

Merafe Resources Ltd : Merafe Resources - attributable ferrochrome production from Glencore Merafe chrome venture for first 9 months up 3% .Increase was primarily attributable to additional production from project lion ii furnaces.