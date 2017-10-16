Edition:
United Kingdom

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)

GLEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

602.45INR
10:54am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.05 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs598.40
Open
Rs598.40
Day's High
Rs606.00
Day's Low
Rs598.20
Volume
491,695
Avg. Vol
871,011
52-wk High
Rs994.00
52-wk Low
Rs567.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says ‍Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP​.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for propafenone hydrochloride extended-release capsules USP
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals :Says co receives ANDA approval for propafenone hydrochloride extended-release capsules USP, 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for ointment to treat skin inflammation
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says receives ANDA approval for triamcinolone acetonide ointment usp, 0.1%.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC Therapeutics
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 

June 21 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says entered into a licensing agreement with boston-based APC Therapeutics Inc.Says licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC Therapeutics to expand immuno-oncology portfolio.Compound has potential to be used as a monotherapy or in combination with approved therapies to address unmet needs in cancer treatment..Co will license product from apc therapeutics, manage clinical development including regulatory filings & commercialization worldwide.APC Therapeutics will receive development milestones and sales royalty payments..  Full Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 

May 31 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Says receives ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets
Friday, 26 May 2017 

May 26 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says ‍glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg​.Olmesartan medoxomil tablets will be manufactured by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited in its manufacturing facility located in GOA.  Full Article

Glenmark reports positive results from phase 3 trial of fixed-dose combination nasal spray
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Reports positive results from a phase 3 trial of GSP 301, mometasone/olopatadine fixed-dose combination nasal spray . Phase 3, U.S.-based trial was a four-arm, double-blind, randomized, parallel group, active and placebo-controlled study . Study enrolled 1,176 adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older for 14-days of twice daily treatment with GSP 301, mometasone, olopatadine or placebo. . Says all trial arms utilized same vehicle and nasal spray delivery system .Primary endpoint was change from baseline in average morning and evening patient-reported 12-hour reflective total nasal symptom score (RTNSS).  Full Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra sign partnership agreement for generic nuvaring
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra, Inc. announce partnership agreement for generic nuvaring . Development on vaginal ring product under way ; cos expect to file an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) in fiscal 2019 . Says secured exclusive marketing, distribution rights for product . Says co has option to commercialize two additional evestra vaginal ring products, for the U.S. Market .Evestra will develop product exclusively for glenmark for U.S. market; will get some milestone payments during various stages of development.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharma June-qtr consol profit up 24 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.27 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol revenue 19.43 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees . U.S. business continues to perform well . U.S. business grew by 24.44% to 6.98 billion rupees in June-quarter . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 16.26 billion rupees .  Full Article

Glenmark Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Kenalog cream
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for triamcinolone acetonide cream USP, 0.1% .  Full Article

