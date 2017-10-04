Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)
84.10EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.05 (+0.06%)
€84.05
€84.22
€84.85
€83.90
29,468
44,061
€86.67
€45.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GRENKE group's new business reaches EUR 1,731.2 mln in 9mth period
Oct 4 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG
Grenke H1 net profit up 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros
Grenke AG
Grenke Group Leasing's new business up 19.6 pct at EUR 762.7 mln
Grenke AG
GRENKELEASING: resolution passed to change name to Grenke AG
GRENKELEASING AG:Grenke board of directors reports the successful execution of its corporate strategy - shareholders resolve a dividend increase to 1.50 euros per share.Board of directors and supervisory board granted a discharge.Resolution passed to change name to Grenke AG. Full Article
GRENKELEASING AG confirms FY 2016 outlook
GRENKELEASING AG:Fully reconfirms FY 2016 forecast for net profit in range of 93 million euros - 98 million euros.FY 2016 net income estimate 97.92 millio euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
GRENKELEASING AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
GRENKELEASING AG:Consolidated group net profit target of 93 - 98 million euros for 2016.FY 2016 net income 94.88 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
GRENKELEASING AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
GRENKELEASING AG:Intends scrip dividend.Proposal to pay dividend of 1.50 euros ($1.68) per ordinary share for business year 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-GRENKE group's new business reaches EUR 1,731.2 mln in 9mth period
* GRENKE GROUP'S NEW BUSINESS REACHES EUR 1,731.2 MILLION IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD