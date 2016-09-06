Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS)
85.49EUR
9:26am BST
€-0.49 (-0.57%)
€85.98
€85.51
€85.89
€85.29
48,739
472,982
€89.75
€51.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Galapagos gets orphan drug designation in EU for GLPG1690 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Galapagos NV
Galapagos to be included in AEX index
Galapagos NV
Galapagos creates new warrant plan
Galapagos NV
Galapagos says completed end-of-Phase 2 FDA and EMA consultations in rheumatoid arthritis
Galapagos Nv
Galapagos listing of existing shares on Euronext Brussels & Amsterdam
Galapagos NV
Galapagos to list 6,760,701 new shares - Euronext
Euronext: 6,760,701 new ordinary shares issued by Galapagos
Galapagos and Abbvie expand their cystic fibrosis collaboration
Galapagos NV:Galapagos and Abbvie expand their cystic fibrosis collaboration.Companies have agreed to increase potential milestones to Galapagos for phase 1 and 2 achievements.Bringing remaining total milestones in CF alliance up to approximately $600 million, from $350 million. Full Article
Galapagos confirms FY 2016 guidance
Galapagos NV:Guidance reiterated for 2016 cash burn of 100–120 million euros (excluding payments received from Gilead for filgotinib). Full Article
Galapagos and Morphosys initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program MOR106
Galapagos NV:Galapagos and Morphosys MORG.DE initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program MOR106.Primary objective of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety and tolerability of single doses of MOR106.Topline results of complete study are expected in second half of 2017. Full Article
Galapagos presents filgotinib results at ECCO
Galapagos NV:Results from 10-week analysis of phase 2 study with filgotinib in Crohn's disease presented at ECCO. Full Article
BRIEF-Galapagos & Morphosys announce Phase 1 results with joint investigational antibody program MOR106
* Co, Morphosys report first promising signs of clinical activity in phase 1 study with IL-17C antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis patients