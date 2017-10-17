GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - GL EVENTS SA :‍TWO COMPANIES ACQUIRED IN DUBAÏ: WICKED AND FLOW, STRENGTHENING AFRICA - MIDDLE EAST REGION​.‍ACQUISITION OF 70% OF COMPANIES WICKED AND FLOW.​.‍WHILE THEIR IMPACT IN 2017 WILL NOT BE SIGNIFICANT, STARTING IN 2018 THEY ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY EUR 20 MILLION IN REVENUE.​.