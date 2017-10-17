Edition:
GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)

GLTN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

26.50EUR
3:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.20 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
€26.70
Open
€26.74
Day's High
€27.10
Day's Low
€26.45
Volume
9,748
Avg. Vol
18,380
52-wk High
€29.50
52-wk Low
€15.95

GL Events Q3 revenue decreases to 193.0‍​ million euros
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - GL EVENTS SA ::Q3 REVENUE EUR 193.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 207.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE SHOULD BE SUBSTANTIALLY EQUAL TO FY 2016.  Full Article

GL Events acquires ‍two companies in Dubai
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - GL EVENTS SA :‍TWO COMPANIES ACQUIRED IN DUBAÏ: WICKED AND FLOW, STRENGTHENING AFRICA - MIDDLE EAST REGION​.‍ACQUISITION OF 70% OF COMPANIES WICKED AND FLOW.​.‍WHILE THEIR IMPACT IN 2017 WILL NOT BE SIGNIFICANT, STARTING IN 2018 THEY ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY EUR 20 MILLION IN REVENUE.​.  Full Article

GL Events signs joint venture with Yuexiu Group
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

GL Events SA : Signs joint venture with Yuexiu Group Ltd <000987.SZ> .Joint venture contract is for the development of joint event sites network in China.  Full Article

GL Events H1 net profit down at 18.9 million euros
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

GL Events SA : H1 net profit 18.9 million euros ($21.24 million) versus 20.6 million euros year ago . H1 operating profit 37.6 million euros versus 38.2 million euros year ago .Confirms growth in activity in 2016.  Full Article

GL Events places 100 million euro bond
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

GL Events SA : Announces bond private placement of EUR 100 million ($110.06 million) .Annual coupon is 3.5% on 7 years.  Full Article

GL Events Q2 revenue up at 253.7 mln euros
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

GL Events SA : Q2 revenue 253.7 million euros ($280.7 million) versus 216.7 million euros year ago .Confirms to expect FY 2016 result in growth.  Full Article

GL Events proposes stock dividend of 0.60 euros per share
Tuesday, 8 Mar 2016 

GL Events SA:Proposes stock dividend of 0.60 euros per share.  Full Article

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 18

Oct 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

