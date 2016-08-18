Global Yatirim Holding AS (GLYHO.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Global Yatirim Q2 net loss narrows to 10.2 million lira

Global Yatirim Holding AS : Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 164.0 million lira ($56.20 million) versus 142.7 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss was 10.2 million lira versus loss of 23.5 million lira year ago.

Global Yatirim unit Global Liman starts talks to buy stake in companies operating ports in Italy

Global Yatirim Holding As :Unit Global Liman starts talks to buy stake in companies operating passenger ports in Brindisi, Cagliari, Catania and Ravenna - Italy.

Global Yatirim Holding to split real estate division into a new company

Global Yatirim Holding AS : Decides to split real estate division into a new company .To have 100 percent ownership in the new company.

Global Yatirim proposes 2015 dividend of 0.043928 lira/shr

Global Yatirim Holding AS :Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.05168 lira ($0.0174) net 0.043928 lira per share.

Global Yatirim Q1 net loss widens to 34.9 million lira

Global Yatirim : Q1 net loss of 34.9 million lira ($11.83 million) versus loss of 28.2 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 100.0 million lira versus 77.7 million lira year ago.

Global Yatirim Holding AS unit Global Liman to distribute 99.6 mln lira dividend

Global Yatirim Holding AS:Says unit Global Liman to distribute all of its 99.6 million lira of distributable profit until March 31.