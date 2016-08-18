Edition:
United Kingdom

Global Yatirim Holding AS (GLYHO.IS)

GLYHO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.33TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.15TL (-4.31%)
Prev Close
3.48TL
Open
3.47TL
Day's High
3.48TL
Day's Low
3.32TL
Volume
8,866,182
Avg. Vol
13,807,284
52-wk High
3.99TL
52-wk Low
1.48TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Global Yatirim Q2 net loss narrows to 10.2 million lira
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Global Yatirim Holding AS : Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 164.0 million lira ($56.20 million) versus 142.7 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss was 10.2 million lira versus loss of 23.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Global Yatirim unit Global Liman starts talks to buy stake in companies operating ports in Italy
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Global Yatirim Holding As :Unit Global Liman starts talks to buy stake in companies operating passenger ports in Brindisi, Cagliari, Catania and Ravenna - Italy.  Full Article

Global Yatirim Holding to split real estate division into a new company
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Global Yatirim Holding AS : Decides to split real estate division into a new company .To have 100 percent ownership in the new company.  Full Article

Global Yatirim proposes 2015 dividend of 0.043928 lira/shr
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Global Yatirim Holding AS :Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.05168 lira ($0.0174) net 0.043928 lira per share.  Full Article

Global Yatirim Q1 net loss widens to 34.9 million lira
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Global Yatirim : Q1 net loss of 34.9 million lira ($11.83 million) versus loss of 28.2 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 100.0 million lira versus 77.7 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Global Yatirim Holding AS unit Global Liman to distribute 99.6 mln lira dividend
Friday, 25 Mar 2016 

Global Yatirim Holding AS:Says unit Global Liman to distribute all of its 99.6 million lira of distributable profit until March 31.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Global Yatirim Holding AS News

BRIEF-Global Yatirim completes listing of port investments in LSE, IPO value at GBP 177.6 mln

* SAYS PORT INVESTMENTS IPO TOTAL VALUE AT 177.6 MILLION POUNDS ($228.71 million)

» More GLYHO.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials