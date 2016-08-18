Global Yatirim Holding AS (GLYHO.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Global Yatirim Q2 net loss narrows to 10.2 million lira
Global Yatirim Holding AS
Global Yatirim unit Global Liman starts talks to buy stake in companies operating ports in Italy
Global Yatirim Holding As
Global Yatirim Holding to split real estate division into a new company
Global Yatirim Holding AS
Global Yatirim proposes 2015 dividend of 0.043928 lira/shr
Global Yatirim Holding AS
Global Yatirim Q1 net loss widens to 34.9 million lira
Global Yatirim
Global Yatirim Holding AS unit Global Liman to distribute 99.6 mln lira dividend
Global Yatirim Holding AS:Says unit Global Liman to distribute all of its 99.6 million lira of distributable profit until March 31. Full Article
BRIEF-Global Yatirim completes listing of port investments in LSE, IPO value at GBP 177.6 mln
* SAYS PORT INVESTMENTS IPO TOTAL VALUE AT 177.6 MILLION POUNDS ($228.71 million)