Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)

Grammer says not chosen for major follow-up orders

Oct 13 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: GRAMMER AG NOT CHOSEN FOR MAJOR FOLLOW-UP ORDERS.‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT A VERY POSITIVE OPERATING EBIT FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2017​.‍EXPECTS TO NOW FALL WELL SHORT OF ITS PLANNED ANNUAL TARGET FOR INCOMING ORDERS IN AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT​.‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT A VERY POSITIVE OPERATING EBIT FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2017, ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL​.‍FROM TODAY'S POINT OF VIEW THERE IS NO NEED TO ADJUST GRAMMER GROUP'S MIDTERM PROJECTIONS​.‍LACK OF NEW-ORDER VOLUME CAN NO LONGER BE FULLY COMPENSATED FOR IN CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR​.‍HOWEVER OPERATING EBIT MARGIN IS PROJECTED TO FALL SHORT OF FULL YEAR TARGET FIGURE OF AROUND 5%​.‍TOTAL COST BURDEN IN CURRENT FY DUE TO NON-AWARD OF NEW ORDERS COMPRISES AROUND EUR 10 MILLION IN AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT.SHARES IN GRAMMER AG TURN NEGATIVE, NOW DOWN 5.6 PCT‍​​.

Grammer supervisory board endorsed by shareholders at AGM

May 24 (Reuters) - Grammer :Ceo says volkswagen vowg_p.de did not contribute to our defense strategy.Supervisory board chairman says 62.78 percent of shareholders endorse ceo mueller at agm.Says 62.65 percent of shareholders endorse supervisory board chairman probst, counter-motion dismissed.

Hastor family renews demand for Grammer EGM after Ningbo deal

Hastor family's Cascade International Investment GmbH : Says regarding Grammer deal with Ningbo Jifeng that it welcomes in principle any investor that shares its confidence in Grammer . Says sticks with demand for EGM to be called as soon as possible Further company coverage: [GMMG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Grammer in advanced discussions to form strategic partnership with Ningbo Jifeng

Grammer Ag : Confirms market rumors that it is in advanced discussions to form strategic partnership with ningbo jifeng auto parts co ltd . Discussions between grammer and ningbo jifeng are currently ongoing and no decisions have been made to date Further company coverage: [GMMG.DE] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Grammer says plans strategic partnership with Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts

Grammer AG : Grammer and Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts plan strategic partnership .Ningbo Jifeng associated company subscribes to a 60 million euros ($63.7 million) mandatory convertible bond.

grammer to issue mandatory convertible bond in nominal amount of EUR 60 mln

Grammer AG : To issue a mandatory convertible bond in a nominal amount of 60 million euros ($63.73 million) to strategic partner . Mandatory convertible bond will be convertible into shares of company equivalent to approximately 9.2 percent of its share capital . Conversion price amounts to 56.4734 euros while bond has a coupon of 1.625 percent .Will be using proceeds from issue to finance its strategic growth in Germany as well as internationally and for general company purposes.

Grammer Group H1 revenue up 21.2 pct at EUR 860.6 mln, FY outlook raised

Grammer AG : Grammer Group with sharp rise in revenue and profit in the first half of the year . Full-Year guidance for 2016 raised . Business is expected to remain very strong in second half of 2016 . First half of 2016, recording a strong 21.2 percent increase in revenue to 860.6 million euros ($959.40 million) (2015: 710.2 million euros) . H1 EBIT also climbed sharply by almost 50 percent to 36.4 million euros (2015: 24.6 million euros) . At group level (including reum group), Grammer forecasts an increase in revenue of more than 15 percent over previous year to roughly 1.66 billion euros in 2016 . At over 60 million euros, group EBIT in 2016 will also be very substantially up on previous year .H1 net profit increased very sharply by almost 60 percent to 21.3 million euros (2015: 13.6 million euros).

Grammer: contract with CEO Mueller to be renewed for 5 yrs

Grammer AG : Contract with CEO Hartmut Mueller would be renewed for a further five years .Dividend of 0.75 euro per share approved at Grammer AG's annual general meeting.

Grammer Q1 revenue rises to 425.9 million euros

Grammer AG : In Q1 21 percent increase in group revenue to 425.9 million euros ($485.95 million) . Q1 group operating EBIT rising substantially to 17.3 million euros (2015: 6.8 mln euros) .Full-Year guidance for 2016 confirmed.

Grammer establishes a joint venture with truck manufacturer in China

Grammer AG:Establishes a joint venture with truck manufacturer in China.Signs agreement with Shaanxi Automobile Group Co Ltd for establishment of JV for truck seats.To be holding 90 percent of new JV, Grammer Seating (Shaanxi); remaining 10 percent to be held by Shaanxi Automobile Group Co Ltd.