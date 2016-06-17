Edition:
United Kingdom

GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS)

GMRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

17.25INR
8:53am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs17.25
Open
Rs17.40
Day's High
Rs17.50
Day's Low
Rs17.15
Volume
18,695,603
Avg. Vol
36,084,846
52-wk High
Rs22.05
52-wk Low
Rs10.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gmr Infrastructure "completely denies sale of controlling stake in Hyderabad airport"
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Completely denies sale of controlling stake in hyderabad airport" .  Full Article

GMR led consortium bags 221 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor project
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Project worth inr 22.81 billion, funded by world bank .GMR led consortium bags 221 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor project.  Full Article

Tenaga Nasional says proposed $300 mln share subscription in GMR Energy to be EPS accretive by FY 2018
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Tenaga Nasional Bhd : Proposed subscription is expected to be EPS accretive to TNB by financial year 2018 .Announcement refers to proposed subscription of 1.09 billion equity shares in GMR Energy for $300 million.  Full Article

Gmr Infrastructure announces strategic investment of $300 mln from Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Monday, 9 May 2016 

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Announces strategic investment of USD 300 mn from Tenaga Nasional berhad, Malaysia into GMR Energy Ltd . Tenaga Nasional berhad picks up 30% equity stake in GMR energy's select portfolio of assets . The funds invested would primarily be utilised for repayment of corporate debt. . Gel will manage a balanced portfolio of coal based, gas based and renewable power projects having a total capacity of 4,630 mw . Portfolio would have an operating capacity of 2,300 mw and pipeline capacity of 2,330 mw . Tenaga has the right to invest in chhattisgarh and other assets at any time within the next five years . Moelis & company acted as the financial advisor to gel . For tnb, Credit Suisse ag acted as the transaction advisor .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

GMR Infrastructure Ltd News

Indian coal utilities seek state funds or tariff hike to cut emissions

NEW DELHI, July 28 Indian power companies are seeking billions of dollars of federal funding to retrofit coal-fired plants to cut emissions, saying hefty tariff increases would otherwise be needed to pay for the technology, according to internal documents.

» More GMRI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials