Edition:
United Kingdom

Genus PLC (GNS.L)

GNS.L on London Stock Exchange

2,221.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
2,212.00
Open
2,195.00
Day's High
2,231.00
Day's Low
2,195.00
Volume
25,867
Avg. Vol
53,581
52-wk High
2,267.00
52-wk Low
1,652.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Genus enters into exclusive licence for gene editing tech
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Genus Plc :Exclusive licence for leading gene editing tech.  Full Article

Genus PLC announces interim dividend
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Genus PLC:Says that the board has approved interim dividend of 6.7 pence per share, an increase of 10 pct. on last year's interim dividend of 6.1 pence.Says interim dividend is payable on March 30, 2016 to those shareholders on register at March 4, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Genus PLC News

BRIEF-Genus says full-year revenue rises 18 pct on new contracts

* ‍FY ADJUSTED REVENUE 459.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 388.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​

» More GNS.L News

Market Views

» More GNS.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials