Genus PLC (GNS.L)
GNS.L on London Stock Exchange
2,221.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
2,212.00
Open
2,195.00
Day's High
2,231.00
Day's Low
2,195.00
Volume
25,867
Avg. Vol
53,581
52-wk High
2,267.00
52-wk Low
1,652.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Genus enters into exclusive licence for gene editing tech
Genus Plc
Genus PLC announces interim dividend
Genus PLC:Says that the board has approved interim dividend of 6.7 pence per share, an increase of 10 pct. on last year's interim dividend of 6.1 pence.Says interim dividend is payable on March 30, 2016 to those shareholders on register at March 4, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Genus says full-year revenue rises 18 pct on new contracts
* FY ADJUSTED REVENUE 459.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 388.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
