Metalurgica Gerdau SA (GOAU4.SA)

GOAU4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

5.56BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.04 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
R$ 5.60
Open
R$ 5.65
Day's High
R$ 5.69
Day's Low
R$ 5.51
Volume
9,772,600
Avg. Vol
14,491,353
52-wk High
R$ 6.72
52-wk Low
R$ 3.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Metalurgica Gerdau to issue debentures worth up to BRL 450 million
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Metalurgica Gerdau SA : Said on Thursday that its extraordinary general meeting had approved the fifth private debenture issue totalling up to 450.0 million Brazilian reais ($136.6 million) . Minimum issue value to be subscribed and paid up is 150.0 million reais . Will use 88 percent of net proceeds to amortize short-term debt and 12 percent of net proceeds to strengthen cash position .The debentures will have a term of three years and will mature on August 9, 2019.  Full Article

U.S. finds Russia, Belarus, UAE dumped steel wire rod

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it made an initial finding that carbon and alloy steel wire rod from Belarus, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are being dumped in the U.S. market, and imposed antidumping duties of up to 756.93 percent. “The dumping of goods below market value in the United States is something the Trump administration takes very seriously,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. In 2016, imports of carbon and alloy st

