Metalurgica Gerdau SA (GOAU4.SA)

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it made an initial finding that carbon and alloy steel wire rod from Belarus, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are being dumped in the U.S. market, and imposed antidumping duties of up to 756.93 percent. “The dumping of goods below market value in the United States is something the Trump administration takes very seriously,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. In 2016, imports of carbon and alloy st