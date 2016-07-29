Edition:
United Kingdom

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

932.80INR
10:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.40 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs938.20
Open
Rs942.70
Day's High
Rs949.00
Day's Low
Rs930.55
Volume
245,442
Avg. Vol
708,445
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd says June-quarter consol net profit 2.44 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 21.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 2.64 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.85 billion rupees . 1Q FY 2017 India business sales was flat, impacted by a stretched summer and late onset of monsoon .  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products declares interim dividend of 1 rupee/shr
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share .  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products to combine two overseas units with co
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Amalgamation of wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries with Godrej Consumer Products Limited . No shares to be issued as consideration for amalgamation . Scheme of amalgamation of Godrej Consumer Products Mauritius Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products U.S. Holdings Ltd .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct

* June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year

» More GOCP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials