Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)
932.80INR
10:55am BST
Rs-5.40 (-0.58%)
Rs938.20
Rs942.70
Rs949.00
Rs930.55
245,442
708,445
Rs1,083.00
Rs636.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Godrej Consumer Products declares interim dividend of 1 rupee/shr
Godrej Consumer Products to combine two overseas units with co
BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct
* June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year