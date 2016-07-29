Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd says June-quarter consol net profit 2.44 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 21.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 2.64 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.85 billion rupees . 1Q FY 2017 India business sales was flat, impacted by a stretched summer and late onset of monsoon .

Godrej Consumer Products declares interim dividend of 1 rupee/shr

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share .

Godrej Consumer Products to combine two overseas units with co

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Amalgamation of wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries with Godrej Consumer Products Limited . No shares to be issued as consideration for amalgamation . Scheme of amalgamation of Godrej Consumer Products Mauritius Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products U.S. Holdings Ltd .