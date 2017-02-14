Edition:
Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)

GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

583.80INR
10:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs579.45
Open
Rs584.80
Day's High
Rs589.50
Day's Low
Rs578.05
Volume
227,063
Avg. Vol
436,283
52-wk High
Rs699.00
52-wk Low
Rs363.60

Godrej Industries Dec-qtr consol profit down about 15 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Godrej Industries Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 899.5 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 21.88 billion rupees .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.18 billion rupees.  Full Article

Godrej Industries June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Godrej Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 637.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 19.75 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 627.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.28 billion rupees .  Full Article

Godrej Appliances eyes 2 bln rupees revenue from medical refrigerator portfolio
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Godrej Appliances: Godrej appliances eyes inr 2 billion revenue from medical refrigerator portfolio .  Full Article

Godrej Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Godrej Industries Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.16 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.39 billion rupees year ago . India's Godrej Industries Ltd says March-quarter consol net sales 25.44 billion rupees versus 22.76 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Godrej Industries appoints Avani Davda as MD of Natures Basket Ltd
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Godrej Industries Ltd : Godrej industries ltd.- appointment of Avani Davda as the managing director of natures basket limited . Godrej industries ltd.- Mohit Khattar, current MD, moving within group as head-retail strategy and branding .  Full Article

India's Godrej Agrovet $178 mln IPO subscribed over 95 times

Oct 6 Indian animal-feed producer Godrej Agrovet Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 11.6 billion rupees ($178 million) was subscribed more than 95 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

