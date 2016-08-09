Edition:
United Kingdom

Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)

GODR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

676.50INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.00 (+2.27%)
Prev Close
Rs661.50
Open
Rs667.80
Day's High
Rs697.35
Day's Low
Rs666.05
Volume
434,156
Avg. Vol
227,736
52-wk High
Rs697.35
52-wk Low
Rs286.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Godrej Properties June-qtr consol profit up about 9 pct
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Godrej Properties Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 434.8 million rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 3.04 billion rupees . Says consol net profit in June quarter last year was 398.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 1.99 billion rupees .  Full Article

Godrej Properties says GOdrej Residential Investment buys 80 pct stake in Godrej Greenview Housing
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Godrej Properties Ltd : Godrej residential investment program II buys 80% share capital in Godrej greenview housing towards investing into project vihang .  Full Article

Godrej Properties Ltd News

BRIEF-Godrej Properties allots NCDs worth 5 bln rupees

* Says alloted NCDs worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fsFl9s Further company coverage:

