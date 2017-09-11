Groupe Gorge SA (GOEG.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Groupe Gorge H1 EBITDA down at 2.4 million euros

Sept 11 (Reuters) - GROUPE GORGE SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 136.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 141.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.MAINTAINS 2017 OUTLOOK.H1 EBITDA EUR ‍​2.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR ‍3.9​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.REVENUE OF THE SMART SAFETY SYSTEMS DIVISION IS EXPECTED TO REACH €120 MILLION IN 2017‍​.

ECA H1 EBITDA declines to 3.6‍​ million euros

Sept 11 (Reuters) - ECA SA ::H1 EBITDA EUR 3.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF REACHING REVENUE OF €120 MILLION IN 2017.

Eca Group Naval Simulation Division in Italy obtained renewal of ISO 90012008 certifications

May 26 (Reuters) - ECA SA ::ECA GROUP NAVAL SIMULATION DIVISION IN ITALY OBTAINED THE RENEWAL OF THE ISO 9001:2008 CERTIFICATIONS.

ECA to supply a turnkey station for helicopter structural assembling

May 24 (Reuters) - ECA SA ::TO SUPPLY A TURNKEY STATION FOR HELICOPTER STRUCTURAL ASSEMBLING.

Bpifrance sells stake in Groupe Gorgé for about 21 million euros

Groupe Gorge SA : Said on Wednesday Bpifrance sells stake in Groupe Gorgé for about 21 million euros $23.56 million) . As result of transaction Bpifrance Participations will dispose all its stake in Groupe Gorgé Further company coverage: [GOEG.PA] ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Groupe Gorge strong growth in revenue in Q2 +33.5 pct

Groupe Gorge Sa : Strong growth in revenue in Q2: +33.5 pct . Q2 revenue 81.3 million euros ($89.42 million) versus 61.0 million euros year ago .Annual revenue target will likely be exceeded.

Eca reports 23.0 pct growth in half-year revenue

Eca Sa : Q2 revenue 33.5 million euros ($36.86 million) versus 25.4 million euros year ago . Growth in half-year revenue: +23.0 pct (versus. H1 2015), driven by a very dynamic Q2 (+ 31.7 pct) . Expects organic growth in revenue over the financial year, even though growth is expected to be lower than in H2 .Expects to exceed its revenue target of 110 million euros for 2016.

ECA awarded contract in Australia for a maintenance training device A320

Eca SA :Has been awarded a contract in Australia for a maintenance training device A320.

Groupe Gorge unit ECA to deliver three anti-mine drone systems

Groupe Gorge SA : Groupe Gorge unit ECA recently won a new export contract for the delivery of three teleoperated anti-mine drone systems .Contract for around 10 million euros.

Groupe Gorge unit announces signature of new partnership in Japan

Groupe Gorge SA :Prodways announces signature of new partnership in Japan with Altech Group and first sale of 3D printers via a partner in Korea.