Groupe Gorge SA (GOEG.PA)
20.37EUR
3:28pm BST
€0.11 (+0.54%)
€20.26
€20.27
€20.59
€19.91
14,604
11,492
€24.81
€17.31
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Groupe Gorge H1 EBITDA down at 2.4 million euros
Sept 11 (Reuters) - GROUPE GORGE SA
ECA H1 EBITDA declines to 3.6 million euros
Sept 11 (Reuters) - ECA SA
Eca Group Naval Simulation Division in Italy obtained renewal of ISO 90012008 certifications
May 26 (Reuters) - ECA SA
ECA to supply a turnkey station for helicopter structural assembling
May 24 (Reuters) - ECA SA
Bpifrance sells stake in Groupe Gorgé for about 21 million euros
Groupe Gorge strong growth in revenue in Q2 +33.5 pct
Eca reports 23.0 pct growth in half-year revenue
ECA awarded contract in Australia for a maintenance training device A320
Groupe Gorge unit ECA to deliver three anti-mine drone systems
Groupe Gorge unit announces signature of new partnership in Japan
BRIEF-ECA supplies a riser connection monitoring system in Angola
* SUPPLIES A RISER CONNECTION MONITORING SYSTEM FOR OIL & GAS AND NUCLEAR OPERATOR IN ANGOLA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)