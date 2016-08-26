Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)

Go-ahead Group Plc :Expects to report FY adjusted operating profit at or around upper end of market forecasts and outlook remains unchanged..

Go-ahead Group Plc : Full year expectations for group as a whole and for our bus and rail divisions remain unchanged . On an adjusted basis, 2015/16 will represent another year of strong profit growth for group . Company remains in a strong financial position, with robust cashflows .Company expects to hit £100m bus profit target on an adjusted basis.