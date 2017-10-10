Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Contrarian Capital reports 7.87 pct passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C:Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C reports 7.87 percent passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc as of September 28, 2017 - SEC filing‍​.

Gol announces sale and leaseback agreement for five Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : Gol announces sale and leaseback agreement for five Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft . Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - five aircraft have a total value of US$550 million . Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - under terms of agreement aircraft will be leased back for 12 years .Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - five aircraft will be delivered between June 2018 and november 2018.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa discloses its preliminary traffic figures for Nov. 2016

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa says volume of departures in total system fell 19.4%, while number of seats recorded a 19.0% decline in november . Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - until month of november, domestic demand reduced by 5.7%, accompanied by a load factor of 77.8% . Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - in nov, international market supply and demand fell by 17.0% and 9.9%, respectively, with load factor of 75.9% .Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for november 2016.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - extends time for private exchange offers

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : Gol announces extension of the expiration time for its private exchange offers .Extending expiration time for private exchange offers until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 22, 2016.

GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan .Announced this week final phase of comprehensive restructuring plan begun in mid-2015.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - Brazil airline workers agree to partial strike on Wednesday - Reuters

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA:Airline unions in Brazil agreed to hold a two-hour strike on Wednesday morning to protest for more pay, the National Federation of Aviation Workers (Fentac) said on Friday - RTRS.The strike is set to take place between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time (0800-1000 GMT) and will impact airports across Brazil including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia - RTRS.Unions earlier this week rejected an offer from airlines to increase pay by 11 percent. - RTRS.