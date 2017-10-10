Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Contrarian Capital reports 7.87 pct passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C:Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C reports 7.87 percent passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc as of September 28, 2017 - SEC filing‍​.  Full Article

Gol announces sale and leaseback agreement for five Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : Gol announces sale and leaseback agreement for five Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft . Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - five aircraft have a total value of US$550 million . Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - under terms of agreement aircraft will be leased back for 12 years .Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - five aircraft will be delivered between June 2018 and november 2018.  Full Article

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa discloses its preliminary traffic figures for Nov. 2016
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa says volume of departures in total system fell 19.4%, while number of seats recorded a 19.0% decline in november . Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - until month of november, domestic demand reduced by 5.7%, accompanied by a load factor of 77.8% . Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - in nov, international market supply and demand fell by 17.0% and 9.9%, respectively, with load factor of 75.9% .Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for november 2016.  Full Article

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - extends time for private exchange offers
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : Gol announces extension of the expiration time for its private exchange offers .Extending expiration time for private exchange offers until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 22, 2016.  Full Article

GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan .Announced this week final phase of comprehensive restructuring plan begun in mid-2015.  Full Article

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - Brazil airline workers agree to partial strike on Wednesday - Reuters
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA:Airline unions in Brazil agreed to hold a two-hour strike on Wednesday morning to protest for more pay, the National Federation of Aviation Workers (Fentac) said on Friday - RTRS.The strike is set to take place between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time (0800-1000 GMT) and will impact airports across Brazil including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia - RTRS.Unions earlier this week rejected an offer from airlines to increase pay by 11 percent. - RTRS.  Full Article

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA News

