Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)

GOLTS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

74.15TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.35TL (-0.47%)
Prev Close
74.50TL
Open
74.50TL
Day's High
75.30TL
Day's Low
74.10TL
Volume
79,896
Avg. Vol
150,091
52-wk High
86.20TL
52-wk Low
65.20TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goltas Cimento Q2 net profit flat at 14.5 mln lira YOY
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Goltas Cimento : Q2 revenue of 106.4 million lira ($36.28 million) versus 126.8 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 14.5 million lira versus 14.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Goltas Cimento Q1 net profit drops to 13.2 million lira
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Goltas Cimento : Q1 net profit of 13.2 million lira ($4.48 million) versus 16.6 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 95.6 million lira versus 104.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay gross 2.1 lira, net 1.785 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 30.  Full Article

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.  Full Article

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS faces 14.5 million lira administrative fine
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Competition Authority gave administrative fines to six cement companies due to the violation of competition law.According to the statement released on Turkish Competition Authority's website; Göltaş Göller Bölgesi Çimento faces 14.5 million lira administrative fine.  Full Article

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS News

