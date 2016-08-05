Goodyear Lastikleri TAS (GOODY.IS)
GOODY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.47TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.05TL (-1.11%)
Prev Close
4.52TL
Open
4.52TL
Day's High
4.53TL
Day's Low
4.45TL
Volume
5,793,283
Avg. Vol
13,687,122
52-wk High
5.28TL
52-wk Low
3.22TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 21.8 mln lira
Goodyear Lastikleri T.A.S.
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS raises capital to 270 mln Turksih lira
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Raises its capital to 270 million Turkish lira from 11.9 million lira year ago.Says to increase capital from internal resources through bonus share distribution. Full Article
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS signs collective labour agreement with LASTIK-IS
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Signs collective labour agreement with Petroleum, Chemical and Rubber Industry Workers' Union of Turkey (LASTIK-IS) for 24 months effective as of Jan. 1. Full Article
BRIEF-Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 29.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 405.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 327.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO