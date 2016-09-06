Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)
22 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gozde GSYO unit signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136 mln lira
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As
Gozde Girisim Q2 net loss narrows to 11.2 mln lira
Gozde GSYO
Gozde GSYO sets up a new unit
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit buys 48 pct of Rotopas Ambalaj for $10.0 mln
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 48 percent of Rotopas Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticareti for $10.0 million.Ismet Ambalaj two units Rotopas Ambalaj and Polinas Plastik will be merged. Full Article
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit Ismet Ambalaj increases stake in Polinas Plastik
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 26 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20.5 million. Full Article
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS swaps 48.81 pct of Celik Sinai Urunler for 48.81 pct of Azmusebat Celik Sanayi
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Buys 48.81 percent of Azmusebat Celik Sanayi for $24.4 million.Its share in Azmusebat Celik Sanayi increases to 97.61 percent after transaction.Sells 48.81 percent in Celik Sinai Urunler for $24.4 million.Its share in Celik Sinai Urunler decreases to 0 percent after transaction. Full Article
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit buys 23 pct of Polinas Plastik for $20 million
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Says unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 2.1 million shares representing 23 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20 million.Buys 945,000 shares of total acquired 2.1 million shares representing 10.50 percent from Yazicilar Holding for $9.1 million. Full Article
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS's unit Uc Yildiz Tarimsal Isletmeler to merge with its unit Ismet Ambalaj Yatirimlari
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Uc Yildiz Tarimsal Isletmeler to merge with its unit Ismet Ambalaj Yatirimlari. Full Article
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Turkey's Polinas to buy 90 pct of packaging firm Propak for 47 mln euros
ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Turkey's Polinas Plastik has agreed to buy 90 percent of packaging firm Propak Ambalaj for 47 million euros ($56 million), Polinas's parent company said on Friday, a deal that will see private equity investors exit Propak.