Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)

GOZDE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.64TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.10TL (-2.67%)
Prev Close
3.74TL
Open
3.73TL
Day's High
3.73TL
Day's Low
3.64TL
Volume
2,069,610
Avg. Vol
13,610,086
52-wk High
4.05TL
52-wk Low
1.68TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gozde GSYO unit signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136 mln lira
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As :Unit Ismet Ambalaj signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136.0 million lira ($46.29 million) to Klöckner Pentaplast.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Q2 net loss narrows to 11.2 mln lira
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Gozde GSYO :Reported on Friday Q2 net loss of 11.2 mln lira versus loss of 39.4 mln lira year ago.  Full Article

Gozde GSYO sets up a new unit
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As :Sets up a new unit Sebat Çakmak Sinai ve Tüketim Mallari with 1 million lira ($346,945.15) capital.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit buys 48 pct of Rotopas Ambalaj for $10.0 mln
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 48 percent of Rotopas Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticareti for $10.0 million.Ismet Ambalaj two units Rotopas Ambalaj and Polinas Plastik will be merged.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit Ismet Ambalaj increases stake in Polinas Plastik
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 26 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20.5 million.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS swaps 48.81 pct of Celik Sinai Urunler for 48.81 pct of Azmusebat Celik Sanayi
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Buys 48.81 percent of Azmusebat Celik Sanayi for $24.4 million.Its share in Azmusebat Celik Sanayi increases to 97.61 percent after transaction.Sells 48.81 percent in Celik Sinai Urunler for $24.4 million.Its share in Celik Sinai Urunler decreases to 0 percent after transaction.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit buys 23 pct of Polinas Plastik for $20 million
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Says unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 2.1 million shares representing 23 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20 million.Buys 945,000 shares of total acquired 2.1 million shares representing 10.50 percent from Yazicilar Holding for $9.1 million.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS's unit Uc Yildiz Tarimsal Isletmeler to merge with its unit Ismet Ambalaj Yatirimlari
Wednesday, 30 Dec 2015 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Uc Yildiz Tarimsal Isletmeler to merge with its unit Ismet Ambalaj Yatirimlari.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Turkey's Polinas to buy 90 pct of packaging firm Propak for 47 mln euros

ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Turkey's Polinas Plastik has agreed to buy 90 percent of packaging firm Propak Ambalaj for 47 million euros ($56 million), Polinas's parent company said on Friday, a deal that will see private equity investors exit Propak.

